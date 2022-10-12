UrduPoint.com

Crackdown: Factory Sealed,profiteers Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 11:30 AM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration on Wednesday sealed factory for causing pollution and imposed fine on two profiteers ere.

According to the spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner,Kasur along with team under anti-smog measures conducted raid in the factory near Pakki Haveli and imposed Rs 150,000 fine,besides registering case against the owner.

The team during the crackdown against profiteers,imposed fine amounting to Rs 50000 to two shopkeepers for overcharging.

Meanwhile,Kot Radha Kishan police arrested two members of Asif aka 'billa' dacoit gang and recovered cash and weapons from their possession.The accused confessed to have committed more than 10 robberies,said police while further investigation was underway.

