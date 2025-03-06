Open Menu

Crackdown: Four Criminals Held; Illegal Liquor And Weapon Seized

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Crackdown: Four criminals held; Illegal liquor and weapon seized

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Police launched a major crackdown against bootleggers and criminals, seizing a large quantity of liquor and illegal weapons while arresting four suspects, including a proclaimed offender.

According to a police spokesperson, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kot Addu Sadar Police Station, along with his team, conducted the operation. During the raid, authorities recovered 38 liters of liquor and a carbine from the suspects.

Police arrested four individuals, including a proclaimed offender, and registered cases against them. The suspects were shifted to the lockup as further investigations continue.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

54 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's R ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wis ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cau ..

UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Jud ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority

9 hours ago
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan we ..

Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar b ..

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emer ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo

10 hours ago
 European Commission proposes to extend gas storage ..

European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan