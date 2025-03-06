Crackdown: Four Criminals Held; Illegal Liquor And Weapon Seized
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Police launched a major crackdown against bootleggers and criminals, seizing a large quantity of liquor and illegal weapons while arresting four suspects, including a proclaimed offender.
According to a police spokesperson, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kot Addu Sadar Police Station, along with his team, conducted the operation. During the raid, authorities recovered 38 liters of liquor and a carbine from the suspects.
Police arrested four individuals, including a proclaimed offender, and registered cases against them. The suspects were shifted to the lockup as further investigations continue.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man sets himself on fire over domestic dispute2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown: Four criminals held; Illegal liquor and weapon seized2 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of 4 children due to fire in Cholistan9 hours ago
-
Chiniot police officers promoted to senior ranks10 hours ago
-
PTA Chairman meets VEON leadership at MWC 202510 hours ago
-
Pakistani journalists to enhance skills in UK through prestigious fellowship10 hours ago
-
Woman killed, six injured in a road accident in Wah Cantt10 hours ago
-
President summons senate session on Thursday11 hours ago
-
Gov’t committed to economic prosperity: Bilal Kayani11 hours ago
-
KP CM for timely action to curb terrorism11 hours ago
-
Former MNA Ali Wazir's Hearing Adjourned in Sukkur ATC12 hours ago
-
National Press Club election to be held on March 1712 hours ago