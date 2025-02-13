Crackdown held against criminals in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) In an operation, Khairpur police apprehended two notorious criminals, recovering arms and a stolen motorcycle from their possession on Thursday.

The successful raid was conducted by the Hingorja and Rasoolabad police, under the directives of DIG Sukkur, Captain (Retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar.

The police officials displayed exceptional bravery during the encounter, which resulted in the arrest of the two culprits. Two police personnel were injured during the exchange and were rushed to the hospital.

DIG Sukkur, Captain (Retd) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, commended the bravery and professionalism of the police personnel involved in the operation. He announced that the officials would be awarded the CC Second Certificate and a cash reward for their outstanding performance.

The SSP Khairpur was instructed to ensure the injured personnel received prompt medical attention. This operation is part of the ongoing efforts to curb crime and maintain law and order in the region.