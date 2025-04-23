Crackdown held on dumpers in Chiniot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Umar Ali on Wednesday conducted a visit to the Barjian Police Station area to oversee the enforcement of a ban on dumper movement.

He emphasized that no dumper would be allowed to enter from Pindi Bhattian Toll Plaza to Chiniot during specified hours.

During the visit, Ali warned that violators would face strict action, including impounding of the dumper and potential jail time for the driver.

He also directed the Punjab Traffic Police and Patrolling Police to ensure the ban's implementation, issuing on-site instructions to guarantee compliance.

