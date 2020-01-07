Crackdown immovable encroachments removed Hazro

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration with collaboration with tehsil municipal administration has launched operation against movable and immovable encroachments in various parts of Hazro city.

A full fledged crackdown was launched against the encroachment mafia in which employees of tehsil municipal administration, revenue department assisted by local police took part in the operation. During operation officials with assistance of heavy machinery removed various encroachments including makeshift stalls and cemented structures at the various markets and roads in various parts of the city. deputy commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qammar while talking to newsmen here on Sunday has said that the drive is part of the province-wide anti-encroachment operations carried out under clean and green Punjab. He said that encroachments are being removed from bus stand to Hattain chowk on GT road and Tarbella chowk to Khakwani chowk. "The frequent and unchecked encroachments even on the main roads had defaced the Hazro city", Mr Ali said.

He added that local administration had issued many notices to encroachers and eventually anti-encroachment operation was launched to demolish illegal structures and retrieving encroached land. Mr Ali said that action will be taken without discrimination and temporary and permanent setup in markets will be demolished to take the land in possession.

Responding a question, the deputy commissioner has said that revocation and beautification of Tarbella chowk, Bab-e-Nawaz Sharif and Dua chowk would also be carried out. He added that besides anti encroachment drive, the Jinnah park would also be renovated. "We would not allow any encroacher at any cost to grab state land. Action will also be taken against those who facilitated the land mafia," he said.

It may be mentioned here that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had, earlier, announced to launch an anti-encroachment drive across the province.