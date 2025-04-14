Crackdown In Bahria Town: 9 Sheesha Cafes Shut, 64 Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In a coordinated move, the district administration and police teams conducted surprise raids late Monday night, shutting down nine sheesha cafes operating illegally in Bahria Town’s Civic Center.
The operation, aimed at curbing unauthorized indoor hookah services, resulted in the arrest of 60 men and 4 women allegedly linked to the businesses.
FIRs have been registered against all the arrested accused, and further investigation is in progress.
According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, 110 hookah devices, along with flavoured tobacco products, were confiscated during the raids.
The crackdown follows growing concerns over violations of public health regulations and indoor smoking bans. Officials emphasized that the cafes were operating without permits and failed to comply with safety standards.
The spokesman said that the operation began shortly after midnight, with teams entering multiple establishments suspected of offering sheesha services discreetly.
Patrons and staff present during the raids were detained for questioning.
District officials highlighted that the action aligns with broader efforts to enforce anti-smoking laws, particularly in indoor spaces. “These facilities posed risks to public health and ignored legal guidelines,” stated a spokesman. “We will continue targeting non-compliant businesses.”
Health experts warn that sheesha use, often perceived as safer than cigarettes, carries significant risks, including exposure to higher levels of toxic chemicals.
Authorities confirmed that further inspections are planned across the district to identify similar operations. Residents have been urged to report illegal shisha services via dedicated hotlines.
The crackdown marks a renewed push to uphold public health laws, with officials vowing zero tolerance for unauthorized hookah businesses.
