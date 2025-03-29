Open Menu

Crackdown In Hazara Division Continues Against Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Crackdown in Hazara Division continues against overcharging

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Despite police action against transporters overcharging passengers ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, commuters in Hazara Division continue to face inflated fares, with some paying nearly double the usual rates.

Passengers traveling from Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Haripur to other parts of the country report excessive fare hikes, particularly on long routes.

A traveler from Abbottabad to Rawalpindi complained, “The usual fare of Rs. 500 has surged to Rs. 1,000, yet district administration and police have failed to control the situation.”

Despite police checkpoints and penalties imposed on transporters, many are bypassing terminals or demanding extra charges after departure. Officials urge passengers to report violations, promising strict action.

However, with Eid just days away, many travelers remain at the mercy of transporters, awaiting relief from skyrocketing fares.

