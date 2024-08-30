Crackdown in ICT: 340 vehicles fined for token tax evasion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad has intensified its efforts to enforce vehicle regulations across Federal Capital.

According to the spokesman of Excise department, daily operations target fancy nember plates, black-tinted windows, unauthorized police lights and vehicles evading token tax.

In a widespread crackdown, the Excise officers are actively conducting operations on highways, in busy markets and at key locations throughout Islamabad. These operations aim to ensure compliance with excise laws and to hold violators accountable.

On Friday, officers targeted 88 vehicles using black-tinted windows, taking swift action to enforce the law. Additionally, 138 vehicles without proper registration numbers were also penalized. The registration of 156 vehicles was suspended for violating excise regulations.

The department has taken further steps by seizing 14 vehicles equipped with unauthorized police lights. Meanwhile, 340 vehicles were fined for failing to pay the required token tax.

On the occasion, Director of Excise and Taxation Bilal Azam urged citizens to proactively remove non-standard number plates and black-tinted windows from their vehicles to avoid penalties.

He also advised against using HID lights in public vehicles and reminded vehicle owners to settle any outstanding token tax payments and ensure their vehicles are properly registered.

The Excise Department remains committed to maintaining law and order on Islamabad's roads, continuing its daily operations to enforce compliance with vehicle regulations.