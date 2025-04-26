Crackdown In Jamrud Nets Notorious Drug Peddler
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM
KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Jamrud police on Saturday arrested a notorious drug peddler and seized a substantial quantity of narcotics.
Talking to journalists, District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that police team executed a targeted raid in Wazirdhand area, leading to arrest of a drug-peddler identified as Asad.
The successful operation also resulted in recovery of a significant cache of illicit substances, including 4 kilograms of heroin, 3 kilograms of ice drug (crystal methamphetamine), and 3 kilograms of hashish.
DPO Iqbal revealed that Asad had been a long-sought-after figure by police and had been evading capture.
Commending dedication and effectiveness of police jawans, DPO expressed confidence that their ongoing efforts would soon realize district's goal of becoming free from scourge of all types of drugs.
Recent Stories
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
21st Syndicate meeting of DIKhan University of Agriculture held1 minute ago
-
Meeting at MNSUA discusses on cotton cultivation1 minute ago
-
KIIR Chief urges UN to address rising violence, discrimination against Kashmiri Muslims following Pa ..2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown in Jamrud nets notorious drug peddler2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt approves Mohmand HPP tunnel for 300MGD drinking water12 minutes ago
-
Turkish Amb. highlights historical ties, celebrates 'National Sovereignty & Children's Day'12 minutes ago
-
Lahore to shine globally as ECO Tourism Capital 2027: CM22 minutes ago
-
KP governor stresses unity against terrorism22 minutes ago
-
Praliamentary Secy Bajwa directs WASA to complete monsoon preparations on emergency basis32 minutes ago
-
MPA meets Punjab CM, lauds launch of Multan-Vehari road project42 minutes ago
-
Alhamra pays tribute to maestro M. Ashraf42 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts enchanting sarangi, violin concert42 minutes ago