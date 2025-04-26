Crackdown in Jamrud nets notorious drug peddler

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Jamrud police on Saturday arrested a notorious drug peddler and seized a substantial quantity of narcotics.

Talking to journalists, District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that police team executed a targeted raid in Wazirdhand area, leading to arrest of a drug-peddler identified as Asad.

The successful operation also resulted in recovery of a significant cache of illicit substances, including 4 kilograms of heroin, 3 kilograms of ice drug (crystal methamphetamine), and 3 kilograms of hashish.

DPO Iqbal revealed that Asad had been a long-sought-after figure by police and had been evading capture.

Commending dedication and effectiveness of police jawans, DPO expressed confidence that their ongoing efforts would soon realize district's goal of becoming free from scourge of all types of drugs.