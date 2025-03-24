Open Menu

Crackdown Initiated Against Illegal Gas Refilling & Petrol Agencies, 6 Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Crackdown initiated against illegal gas refilling & petrol agencies, 6 arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police as per instructions of the Punjab government initiated a crackdown on illegal gas refilling and petrol agencies on Monday and arrested nine accused from the areas of Taxila and Saddar Beroni police stations.

According to the police spokesperson, the Saddar Beroni Police took six accused into custody while the Taxila Police nabbed three persons.

Cases were registered against the arrested accused including Inayat, Sajjad, Gul Zaman, Faizan, Aftab, Hamid, Anis, Ramzan and Saqib.

Besides seizing cylinders, motors and other gas refilling equipment, the police also sealed the shops.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said the crackdown was launched against the illegal gas refilling and petrol agencies because they endangered the lives of citizens and it would continue until their elimination of from across the district.

