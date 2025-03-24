Crackdown Initiated Against Illegal Gas Refilling & Petrol Agencies, 6 Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police as per instructions of the Punjab government initiated a crackdown on illegal gas refilling and petrol agencies on Monday and arrested nine accused from the areas of Taxila and Saddar Beroni police stations.
According to the police spokesperson, the Saddar Beroni Police took six accused into custody while the Taxila Police nabbed three persons.
Cases were registered against the arrested accused including Inayat, Sajjad, Gul Zaman, Faizan, Aftab, Hamid, Anis, Ramzan and Saqib.
Besides seizing cylinders, motors and other gas refilling equipment, the police also sealed the shops.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said the crackdown was launched against the illegal gas refilling and petrol agencies because they endangered the lives of citizens and it would continue until their elimination of from across the district.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting
Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case
Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..
UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship
Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja
Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington
PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief package.
Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump
New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting to empower Abu Dhabi’s priv ..
Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub signs five-year destination support agreement wit ..
Top Content Creators Are Calling It a “Complete Package”— Meet the vivo V5 ..
Capture the Vibrant Moments of Life with vivo & ZEISS for a Chance to Win vivo V ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case4 minutes ago
-
Crackdown initiated against illegal gas refilling & petrol agencies, 6 arrested6 minutes ago
-
FESCO held 17,377 power pilferers6 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi inspects Islamabad Carriage Factory6 minutes ago
-
Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Force in Action13 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of father of Samaa News Director News16 minutes ago
-
Firing outside ICT District Court claims one life, another injured16 minutes ago
-
Gilani offers condolences on passing of Hafiz Tariq’s father16 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on gatherings near exam centers in Haripur to ensure peace during Board exams16 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja24 minutes ago
-
Two more gas connections cut off26 minutes ago
-
PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief package.33 minutes ago