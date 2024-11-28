Crackdown Intensified Against Adulterated Milk Supply In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The district administration is taking tangible measures to provide quality services to citizens under the Chief Minister's ‘Awami Agenda’ program.
As part of these efforts, a team of the district’s Livestock department led by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi inspected the milk shops in different localities including opposite Laghari-Gate, Daraban road, Aara road and Dinpur road in order to ensure availability of pure milk for citizens.
According to the administration, the department collected samples from the shops and analyzed the milk quality.
During the inspection process, several shops were fined for violating quality standards.
The shops including Al-Iqbal Milk Shop at Laghari Gate, Muhammad Naeemuddin Milk Shop near Zakrya Masjid, Muhammad Asif Milk Shop at Dinpur Chungi, Hafeezullah Milk Shop on Dinpur road, Nasrullah Milk Shop on Dinpur road and Hassan Milk Shop on Aara road were found mixing water into the milk.
The inspection team imposed fines on two shopkeepers with higher levels of water adulteration while others were issued warnings.
Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi told the media that water and chemical adulteration in milk will not be tolerated under any circumstances, as it is a matter of human lives.
Recent Stories
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Food Authority recovered dead cow in DI Khan28 seconds ago
-
PFA discards 1,700 litres adulterated milk20 minutes ago
-
Two injured as dumper hits motorcycle in Karachi20 minutes ago
-
SP security Dera range visits Tank30 minutes ago
-
SP security Dera range visits Tank30 minutes ago
-
Under-20 hockey matches held in Nawabshah40 minutes ago
-
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog47 minutes ago
-
Preparations for 7th agriculture census reviewed50 minutes ago
-
Acting Chairman lauds Islamic Relief's humanitarian efforts in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Jirga bans people’s movement after 09:00 p.m. in Bajaur1 hour ago
-
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests1 hour ago
-
96 properties sealed, multiple demolished in LDA operation1 hour ago