Crackdown Intensified Against Adulterated Milk Supply In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Crackdown intensified against adulterated milk supply in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The district administration is taking tangible measures to provide quality services to citizens under the Chief Minister's ‘Awami Agenda’ program.

As part of these efforts, a team of the district’s Livestock department led by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi inspected the milk shops in different localities including opposite Laghari-Gate, Daraban road, Aara road and Dinpur road in order to ensure availability of pure milk for citizens.

According to the administration, the department collected samples from the shops and analyzed the milk quality.

During the inspection process, several shops were fined for violating quality standards.

The shops including Al-Iqbal Milk Shop at Laghari Gate, Muhammad Naeemuddin Milk Shop near Zakrya Masjid, Muhammad Asif Milk Shop at Dinpur Chungi, Hafeezullah Milk Shop on Dinpur road, Nasrullah Milk Shop on Dinpur road and Hassan Milk Shop on Aara road were found mixing water into the milk.

The inspection team imposed fines on two shopkeepers with higher levels of water adulteration while others were issued warnings.

Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi told the media that water and chemical adulteration in milk will not be tolerated under any circumstances, as it is a matter of human lives.

