Crackdown Intensified Against Profiteers In Dera
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The district administration has intensified a noose around profiteers in order to extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.
In this regard Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi, along with the livestock department paid a surprise visit to butchers and fruit vendors on Multan Road and inspected prices of various commodities.
According to administration, during the operation, seven butchers and two fruit vendors found involved in hoarding were arrested and sent to jail.
Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi said despite fines being imposed, strict actions were being taken against shopkeepers who fail to stop profiteering.
He warned that if such hoarding persisted, the shopkeepers would be sent to jail, and their shops would be sealed in order to ensure the people get commodities at government-approved prices.
APP/slm
