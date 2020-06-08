Crackdown intensified against violators for not following corona SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Swat Saqib Raza Aslam has intensified crackdown against the violators for nor following corona SOPs and directed the concerned officials of the district administration and police to take immediate and on the spot action.

On the occasion, he urged the people including shopkeepers and citizens to ensure implementation of SOPs to protect them from the virus.

In this connection, the Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Babuzai Amir Ali Shah and Additional Assistant Commissioner Jawad Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shaikh Shinwari have paid surprised visited to various markets and plazas of Malik Naw Sher Van Khan, Dubai Market and Cloth at Mingora Sohrab Khan Chowk.

"We took action against those who did not wear masks and gloves while 1038 shops were sealed for violation of corona SOPs," Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Babuzai Amir Ali Shah said, adding, the government SOPs were strictly enforced for protection from corona.

To protect against corona, use masks, gloves, hand washing facilities and maintain social distance in public places and rush hour was mandatory, he informed. Crowds should be ensured, according to the directives of the district administration, with No Mask No Service Act, the petrol pump administration has been directed to provide petrol and diesel only to the citizens who wear masks, he said.

While enforcing Corona SOPs, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Babuzai Amir Ali Shah also distributed masks among the citizens in Mingora bazaar and said that strict action should be taken against those who do not implement SOPs in the bazaars.