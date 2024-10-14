Open Menu

Crackdown Intensified On Adulterated Milk Supply

October 14, 2024

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The district administration Bannu is taking tangible measures to provide quality services to citizens under the Chief Minister's ‘Awami Agenda’ program.

As part of efforts, the district’s livestock department, following the directives of the deputy commissioner, conducted early morning inspections of all milk delivery vehicles in order to ensure availability of pure milk for people.

According to the administration, the department collected samples from various vehicles and analyzed the milk quality.

During the inspection process, several vehicles were fined for violating quality standards.

It also shared the test results with vendors and the general public, enabling them to get safe and healthy milk.

Department officials say that all out efforts would be made to prevent malpractices in the market and provide safe and healthy food to people.

APP/slm

