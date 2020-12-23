UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Intensified Over SoP Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Crackdown intensified over SoP violations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The city district administration sealed 17 restaurants and five shops during action over violations of coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

Various teams of the department imposed 10,000 fines on the violators and issued strict warnings, said a spokesperson of district administration.

He added that the teams inspected public and private transport vehicles during the crackdown, adding that they warned transporters and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

More Stories From Pakistan

