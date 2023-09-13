Open Menu

Crackdown Intensifies Against Electricity Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Crackdown intensifies against electricity theft

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahad, chaired a meeting on Wednesday to accelerate the crackdown on electricity theft and the recovery of overdue electricity bills.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad, in a meeting, was convened in the provincial capital to address the issue of cracking down on the kunda mafia and arrears collection. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sania Safi, administrative officials, WAPDA authorities, TMAs officers, local government representatives, and police officials.

During the meeting, a detailed discussions were held regarding the prevention of electricity theft, actions against the kunda mafia, and revenue collection in Peshawar.

It was emphasized that an effective operation against the kunda mafia is currently underway under the district administration's supervision. In a joint operation, numerous illegal connections have been dismantled, and FIRs have been filed against those involved in electricity theft.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed that the operation against the cable mafia should be intensified, and no concessions should be granted to them. He appealed to the public to collaborate with the district administration to ensure the success of this campaign and to fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Electricity WAPDA Safi Government

