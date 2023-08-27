Crackdown intensifies against illegal fuel agencies; 66935 liter Irani diesel seized, 20 arrested

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Dera Police, after intensifying the crackdown against illegal fuel agencies and the business of Irani Diesel across the district, on Sunday have arrested 20 accused and recovered 66935 liters of Iranian diesel besides seizing 11 diesel units in the limits of various police stations.

According to police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babr Qaisrani has issued directions to all SDPOs and SHOs of across the district to crackdown on illegal fuel agencies in their respective areas.

On the direction of District Police Officer, various police stations immediately started action against illegal diesel agencies.

According to the details, a police team led by SDPO Sher Ullah Khan along with SHOs Din Muhammad and Rehmat Ullah of Mughalkot and Darazinda police stations, foiled smuggling bid and recovered around 65,000 liters of Iranian Diesel from an oil tanker coming from Quetta.

Meanwhile, Dera Town police station arrested 4 accused, seized 670 liters of diesel and 04 diesel units.

While Paharpur police station seized 485 liters of diesel and 05 diesel units and registered cases against 05 accused.

Similarly Gomal University police station recovered 265 liters of diesel. Parowa Police took action against the illegal diesel agency and seized 150 liters of diesel.

Yarik police station recovered 100 liters of diesel with 01 diesel unit from 02 illegal agencies and registered cases against 02 accused. Shaheed Nawab Khan police station, acting on illegal diesel agencies, seized 90 liters of diesel and registered cases against 02 accused. Saddar police recovered 15 liters of diesel and 01 diesel unit and registered a case against the accused. Bandkorai police station recovered 120 liters of diesel and registered cases against 03 accused. Cantt police station recovered 43 liters during an operation against illegal diesel agencies and registered cases against 03 accused.

All the accused were arrested as per the rules and police registered separate cases in different police stations.