Crackdown: kiln owner booked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration continued crackdown against the practice of running brick kilns on old technology which caused heavy pollution and lodged case against an owner here.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak had directed Assistant Commissioners to launch action against those brick kilns which were still using age old technology banned by the government instead of adopting the zig-zag technology.

Assistant Commissioner City, Abida Fareed paid visits to various areas alongwith Deputy Director environment Zafar Iqbal here on Wednesday.

The kilns situated along Raam Kali, Labar Morr and Dunyapur Road showed compliance and earlier shifted to the recommended technology.

However, FIR was lodged over non-compliance against the owner of a brick kiln at Gulzar chowk Makhdoom Rasheed area.

According to official survey report as many as 20 brick kilns have shifted to zig-zag technology so far, while rest of the kilns were in the process of switching over.

