Crackdown launch against displaying weapons on social media

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : The police department has decided to launch a crackdown against the display of weapons on social media including facebook, youtube, etc.

A spokesman of the police department said Monday that during a recent survey, some elements after committing crimes upload its videos on social media which helps the young generation to learn new tricks for criminal activities.

Therefore, the police department decided to launch a vigorous campaign along with FIA and other departments against display of weapons and uploading criminals videos on social media.

The police not only arrest the accused but block their social media accounts also.