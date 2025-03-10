Open Menu

Crackdown Launched Against Adulterated Foods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The tehsil administration Paharpur has launched a crackdown against milk adulteration during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the district administration, the crackdown has been started in line with the Chief Minister’s Awami agenda and following the deputy commissioner's instructions to ensure quality and safe food to citizens during Ramazan.

In this regard Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Sohni Saleem, in collaboration with the veterinary department conducted surprise inspections of milk shops at various places of the area.

During the inspections, it was found that 22 percent of the milk being sold by a shop was adulterated and the shop owner was issued a warning and fined.

The AC said that administration was committed to provide better services to citizens under the chief minister’s Awami agenda programm and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

