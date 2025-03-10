Crackdown Launched Against Adulterated Foods
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The tehsil administration Paharpur has launched a crackdown against milk adulteration during the holy month of Ramazan.
According to the district administration, the crackdown has been started in line with the Chief Minister’s Awami agenda and following the deputy commissioner's instructions to ensure quality and safe food to citizens during Ramazan.
In this regard Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Sohni Saleem, in collaboration with the veterinary department conducted surprise inspections of milk shops at various places of the area.
During the inspections, it was found that 22 percent of the milk being sold by a shop was adulterated and the shop owner was issued a warning and fined.
The AC said that administration was committed to provide better services to citizens under the chief minister’s Awami agenda programm and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.
Recent Stories
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’
‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament
DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..
National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting
Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..
TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025
Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Building bonds: Iftar parties unite communities of all faiths5 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet meets Tuesday6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against adulterated foods6 minutes ago
-
DPO distributes over Rs2.4mln welfare cheques among police personnel15 minutes ago
-
Two held over power pilferage15 minutes ago
-
Joint session of Parliament commences16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold 6 accused with 80 litres liquor16 minutes ago
-
70 held in crackdown against encroachment mafia25 minutes ago
-
KC ( EU) terms Indian Minister's remarks on IIOJK , AJK completely contrary to reality25 minutes ago
-
5 suspects held in crackdown25 minutes ago
-
11 booked, three held26 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police pay tribute to Constable Dilnawaz martyred in 201126 minutes ago