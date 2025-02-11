Crackdown launched against agents, corrupt officials of Protectorate Office launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a raid on credible information that different agents with the active connivance of employee of protector office are exploiting emigrants in protector of emigrant office Peshawar.

Based on the information, a team of FIA under supervision of Assistant Director Yasir Arafat along-with the undersigned, ASI Wajid Zada, HC Khalid, HC Iftikhar, FC Taj Udin, FC ljaz and FC Imran was constituted and raided the office of protector office, Peshawar.

According to FIA sources, during raid the following persons/agents namely Aziz Ur Rehman s/o Fazal Subhan r/o Mera Abad Peshawar, Syed Adil Badshah s/o Syed Gohar Shah r/o Baskhali Mardan, Abdul Khaliq s/o Mukhtyar Biland r/o Tehkal Payan Peshawar, Muhammad Younas s/o Mukhtyar Biland r/o Peshawar, Munsif s/o Sher Ali r/o Momin Town Peshawar , Zaid s/o Abdul Mateen r/o Sufaid Dheri Peshawar, Syed Yasir Shah s/o Muhammad Ajmal Shah r/o Nothia Jaded Peshawar were found present at the office of PE office Peshawar.

The personal searches of all agents were carried out. During search, visa copies, letter pads, mobile phones, Pakistani passport Pakistani Currency were recovered from these agents which were taken into possession of FIA.

Statement of intending emigrant was recorded who stated that they have given extra money to these agents besides the legal fee.

The statement of each agents revealed that they receive extra money from intending emigrant and then hand over the money to One Attig Ur Rehman s/o Abdul Haleem 1/0 Mohallah Musa Khail Sufaid dheri Peshawar, Briefing Officer at PE Office Peshawar.

The said fact also evident from the proceedings that the alleged extracted money of R$ 187000 and R$ 53500 were recovered from personal search of agent Syed Adil Shah and Munsif.

One emigrant namely Fazal Wahid also revealed that he has handed over money to Muhammad Faisal s/o Taweel Khan t/o Kotla Mohsin Khan Peshawar, Naib Qasid Protector Office.

Prima facie offences punishable u/s 419,420,109 PPC r/ 5(2) PC Act 1947 has been found.

Hence, all agents Aziz Ur Rehman

S/o Fazal Subhan r/o Mera Abad Peshawar, Syed Adil Badshah s/o Syed Gohar Shah r/o Baskhali Mardan, Abdul Khaliq s/o Mukhtyar Biland r/o Tehkal Payan Peshawar,

Muhammad Younas s/o Mukhtyar Biland r/o Peshawar, Munsif s/o Sher All r/o Momin Town Peshawar, Zaid s/o Abdul Mateen r/o Sufaid Dheri Peshawar, Syed Yasir Shah s/ Muhammad Ajmal Shah r/o Nothia Jaded Peshawar and Protectorate officials Attig Ur Rehman s/o Abdul Haleem r/o Mohallah Musa Khail Sufald Dherl Peshawar, Muhammad Faisal s/o Taweel Khan r/o Kotla Mohsin Khan Peshawar, Naib Qasid Protector Office were arrested on the spot.

Further investigation will be carried out in-order to determine more information and evidence.

APP/fam