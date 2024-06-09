Crackdown launched against anti-social elements

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Dera police have launched a crackdown against anti-social elements across the district.

According to the police spokesman, the crackdown has been launched in line with directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood to wipe crimes from the district.

In one of those actions, a team of Kirri Khaisour police station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Khalid Javed Lashari conducted a search and strike operation in different areas.

During the operation, the police arrested three accused namely Muhammad Khalid son of Atta Ullah, Zeshan Abbas son of Ghulam Abbas and Zafar ullah son of Sharif besides recovering a 12-bore rifle and two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from them.

Police have registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further probe.