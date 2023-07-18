Open Menu

Crackdown Launched Against Cell Phones During Driving

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Crackdown launched against cell phones during driving

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police launched a crackdown against use of cell phones during driving in the city.

A spokesperson for the traffic police said wardens had been directed to take action against the use of cell phones, LCDs, tv screens in cars, vans and other public transport.

He said that road accidents were increasing and use of cell phones during driving and LCD wasthe major cause in this regard so it has been decided to launch a crackdown on violators.

