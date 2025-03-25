Crackdown launched against corruption

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Sindh Police have taken strict action against officers and personnel found guilty of corruption and misconduct. The move came in line with the policy directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Sukkur on Tuesday has suspended and issued show-cause notices to several officers and personnel from Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts. These individuals were found guilty of corruption, illegal activities, social evils, and misuse of authority.

The DIG has also ordered departmental inquiries against these individuals.

Several officers have been penalized with minor punishments, censure, and restoration to their previous ranks. Police Constable Hafizullah Mangrio has been transferred from Sukkur to Khairpur, with a two-year ban on posting in Sukkur district.

The appeals of several dismissed police personnel have been rejected. The DIG Sukkur has emphasized that any form of negligence, misconduct, or corruption will not be tolerated, and strict departmental and legal action will be taken against those found guilty.