Crackdown Launched Against Corruption
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Sindh Police have taken strict action against officers and personnel found guilty of corruption and misconduct. The move came in line with the policy directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon.
The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Sukkur on Tuesday has suspended and issued show-cause notices to several officers and personnel from Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts. These individuals were found guilty of corruption, illegal activities, social evils, and misuse of authority.
The DIG has also ordered departmental inquiries against these individuals.
Several officers have been penalized with minor punishments, censure, and restoration to their previous ranks. Police Constable Hafizullah Mangrio has been transferred from Sukkur to Khairpur, with a two-year ban on posting in Sukkur district.
The appeals of several dismissed police personnel have been rejected. The DIG Sukkur has emphasized that any form of negligence, misconduct, or corruption will not be tolerated, and strict departmental and legal action will be taken against those found guilty.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..
Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy
India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025
UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days
Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..
MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street criminals gang busted, 2 stolen bikes recovered6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 outlaws6 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive6 minutes ago
-
CS KP, UNDP representative discuss development priorities6 minutes ago
-
Accused held for bogus call on Helpline 156 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary reviews performance of Urban Policy and Land Use Planning6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against corruption6 minutes ago
-
3 additional registrars transferred in IHC16 minutes ago
-
DC directs to speed up works of ongoing development projects in Turbat46 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Ramzan bazaar46 minutes ago
-
No vaccine shortage in KP, Director EPI46 minutes ago
-
Dialysis cards distributed among patients46 minutes ago