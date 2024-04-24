Crackdown Launched Against Drug Suppliers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The district administration, along with all stakeholders, has started a crackdown against drug suppliers to protect youth, especially from drug addiction.
In this connection, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed all stakeholders to intensify their joint efforts to make Peshawar a drug-free city.
He instructed starting a campaign to pick up drug addicts from the markets and treat them at rehabilitation centers to make them active and responsible citizens of society.
He emphasized that work has to be done under the supervision of the task force to achieve desired goals.
The commissioner directed all stakeholders to take strict action against drug suppliers.
The Anti-Narcotics Force, Excise Department, and Police Department were asked to form joint teams and conduct crackdowns, submitting reports on a daily basis.
The commissioner said that the prime focus should be the elimination of drug use in educational institutions.
He directed the Excise Department to collaborate with administrators of educational institutions to identify drug addicts and take strict action against drug suppliers.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed district administrations to take decisive action against drug suppliers to ensure a peaceful and safe environment for youth.
