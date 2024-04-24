Open Menu

Crackdown Launched Against Drug Suppliers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Crackdown launched against drug suppliers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The district administration, along with all stakeholders, has started a crackdown against drug suppliers to protect youth, especially from drug addiction.

In this connection, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed all stakeholders to intensify their joint efforts to make Peshawar a drug-free city.

He instructed starting a campaign to pick up drug addicts from the markets and treat them at rehabilitation centers to make them active and responsible citizens of society.

He emphasized that work has to be done under the supervision of the task force to achieve desired goals.

The commissioner directed all stakeholders to take strict action against drug suppliers.

The Anti-Narcotics Force, Excise Department, and Police Department were asked to form joint teams and conduct crackdowns, submitting reports on a daily basis.

The commissioner said that the prime focus should be the elimination of drug use in educational institutions.

He directed the Excise Department to collaborate with administrators of educational institutions to identify drug addicts and take strict action against drug suppliers.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed district administrations to take decisive action against drug suppliers to ensure a peaceful and safe environment for youth.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Market All From

Recent Stories

PM vows to work for country along with students

PM vows to work for country along with students

44 minutes ago
 US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bil ..

US ambassador meets Senate Chairman, discusses bilateral ties

50 minutes ago
 UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months afte ..

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result

2 hours ago
 Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

3 hours ago
 PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

5 hours ago
Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

5 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

18 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan