Crackdown Launched Against Encroachments In Board Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Crackdown launched against encroachments in Board Bazaar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration on Tuesday launched a crackdown against illegal encroachers in board Bazaar and took dozens of handcarts and other things into official possession.

The operation was launched in collaboration with Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and Capital Metropolitan Government, Peshawar. During the operation, encroachments erected outside shops, particularly on footpaths and roads, were demolished. A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avert any untoward incident.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Shafiullah Khan said encroachments and dozens of handcarts were creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic and hardships for pedestrians as well. He said that despite several notices, the encroachment mafia was not ready to clear the areas voluntarily.

He directed the officers of district administration to carry out similar operations in Board Bazaar on daily basis and take action against those re-erecting encroachments as per the law.

