Crackdown Launched Against Excessive Parking Fee

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 12:37 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City and AC Sadar have jointly launched crackdown against charging of excessive parking fee in different hospitals.

The ACs received complaints that contractors of parking stands in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC), Allied Hospital and District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital were involved in charging excessive parking fee.

On these complaints, both ACs conducted surprise checking and nabbed 6 agents of the contractors of parking stands as they were found involved in overcharging.

Later on, the accused were handed over to the police which started investigation after registering separate cases.

