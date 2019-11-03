UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Launched Against Gas Cylinder Fitted In Vehicles

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a crackdown against gas cylinders fitted in vehicles.

A spokesman of the CTP said on Sunday that on special direction of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Raza, traffic wardens impounded 40 vehicles in various sectors in addition to imposing heavy fines on 304 vehicles plying on roads with illegal/unapproved gas cylinders.

He said that unapproved gas cylinders caused gas leakage and blasts in vehicles which caused huge loss to human lives and properties.

