Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

The Food Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday launched a crackdown on hoarders of essential food commodities and visited shops and hotels in Kohat Bazaar to ensure unadulterated food for the people

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Food Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday launched a crackdown on hoarders of essential food commodities and visited shops and hotels in Kohat Bazaar to ensure unadulterated food for the people.

According to the KP Food Department, on special directives of Secretary Food Department Zarif Al Maani, Director Food Yasir Hasan and Assistant the District Food Controller visited various shops and hotels and issued warning notices to the violators for not displaying the official price list.

Gulab Gul said that providing unadulterated food was the topmost priority of the Food Department.