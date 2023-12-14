Open Menu

Crackdown Launched Against Hoarders In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Crackdown launched against hoarders in Kohat

The Food Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday launched a crackdown on hoarders of essential food commodities and visited shops and hotels in Kohat Bazaar to ensure unadulterated food for the people

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Food Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday launched a crackdown on hoarders of essential food commodities and visited shops and hotels in Kohat Bazaar to ensure unadulterated food for the people.

According to the KP Food Department, on special directives of Secretary Food Department Zarif Al Maani, Director Food Yasir Hasan and Assistant the District Food Controller visited various shops and hotels and issued warning notices to the violators for not displaying the official price list.

Gulab Gul said that providing unadulterated food was the topmost priority of the Food Department.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat Price

Recent Stories

Secretary Services South reviews under constructio ..

Secretary Services South reviews under construction Civil Secretariat project

26 seconds ago
 WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

WSSCA conducts cleanliness drive in Abbottabad

27 seconds ago
 Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI ch ..

Two-days physical remand granted for former PTI chairman in Toshakhana case

32 seconds ago
 MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees fu ..

MCSTSI calls for making price control commitees functional

5 minutes ago
 2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on ..

2nd Women ODI: Pakistan to take on New Zealand on Friday

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign aga ..

Islamabad police launch comprehensive campaign against drug abuse

3 minutes ago
Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui termi ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Shaukat Saddiqui termination case till Friday

4 minutes ago
 ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

ATC declares 15 PTI workers as POs

4 minutes ago
 YDA calls off strike after successful dialogue wit ..

YDA calls off strike after successful dialogue with KTH authorities

4 minutes ago
 Rs 3b project being launched to restore Fort Qasim ..

Rs 3b project being launched to restore Fort Qasim Bagh; Commissioner Multan

3 minutes ago
 EU leaders battle Orban over Ukraine support

EU leaders battle Orban over Ukraine support

3 minutes ago
 Bike lifter arrested, six stolen motorbikes recove ..

Bike lifter arrested, six stolen motorbikes recovered

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan