Crackdown launched against hoarding of fertilizers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The administration initiated a crackdown against hoardings of fertilizers in Paharpur Tehsil.

According to district administration, Assistant Commissioner Allah Noor Sherani taking action on public complaints raided at different godowns of fertilizers and sealed some of them.

Speaking on this occasion, the assistant commissioner said that no one would be allowed to unjust profiteering and strict legal action would be taken against those involved in this crime.

Moreover, he urged the people to lodge their complaints at his office if they notice any hoarding activity.

