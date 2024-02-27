Open Menu

Crackdown Launched Against Hoarding Of Fertilizers

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Crackdown launched against hoarding of fertilizers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The administration initiated a crackdown against hoardings of fertilizers in Paharpur Tehsil.

According to district administration, Assistant Commissioner Allah Noor Sherani taking action on public complaints raided at different godowns of fertilizers and sealed some of them.

Speaking on this occasion, the assistant commissioner said that no one would be allowed to unjust profiteering and strict legal action would be taken against those involved in this crime.

Moreover, he urged the people to lodge their complaints at his office if they notice any hoarding activity.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

55 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

1 hour ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

3 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

4 hours ago
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

16 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

16 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan