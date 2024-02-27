Crackdown Launched Against Hoarding Of Fertilizers
Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The administration initiated a crackdown against hoardings of fertilizers in Paharpur Tehsil.
According to district administration, Assistant Commissioner Allah Noor Sherani taking action on public complaints raided at different godowns of fertilizers and sealed some of them.
Speaking on this occasion, the assistant commissioner said that no one would be allowed to unjust profiteering and strict legal action would be taken against those involved in this crime.
Moreover, he urged the people to lodge their complaints at his office if they notice any hoarding activity.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA to plant variety of flowers in parks, green belts54 seconds ago
-
Enhanced security measures for Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Urs1 minute ago
-
Leopard found dead in Haryala Kashmir1 minute ago
-
CPO seeks comprehensive report of murder in judicial complex premises1 minute ago
-
Pakistan’s Dubai Consulate team visits injured of Ajman fire incident1 minute ago
-
Week-long anti-polio drive in full swing2 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of martyred SP, constable offered11 minutes ago
-
DPO Abbottabad transfers seven SHOs11 minutes ago
-
A crackdown launched against drug peddlers in S.Waziristan11 minutes ago
-
Suprintendent Prisons plant saplings in premises of Sukkur Jail11 minutes ago
-
Outgoing caretaker CM presented guard of honour11 minutes ago
-
Four killed, two Injured in various incidents in Karachi12 minutes ago