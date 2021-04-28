Crackdown launched against hoarding,trading of oxygen,medical equipment

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Punjab health department decided to launch operation against hoarding and trading of oxygen cylinders and emergency medical apparatus in the province on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

In a direction issued by the health department on Wednesday, hoarding of oxygen cylinders, oximeters,oxygen regulators,nasal cannula and other emergency equipment were illegal and strict action would be taken against violators.

It is pertinent to mention here that the decision was made to avoid acute shortage of oxygen and other necessary medical equipment due to coronavirus pandemic.

