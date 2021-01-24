UrduPoint.com
Crackdown Launched Against Illegal Commercial Activities In Residential Areas Of Pindi: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 02:10 PM

Crackdown launched against illegal commercial activities in residential areas of Pindi: Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has been conducting operations and taking strict action in accordance with the law against illegal commercial activities in Rawalpindi residential areas which was encroaching streets and creating problems for citizens.

Talking to a private news channel, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt. (R) Muhammad Mehmood said RDA enforcement teams on my special directives was taking strict action against unauthorized constructions, commercial activities and encroachments without any fear and favour.

He clarified that commercial activities in the residential areas of the cantonment would not be allowed.

Heavy fines were also imposed on encroachers, he said, adding, the anti-encroachment teams have also removed illegally installed sheds outside shops in various commercial areas.

He added that the markets were regularly being visited and the staff concerned was conducting raids at main markets. He said, the operation would continue and strict action would be taken against violators.

He also cleared that the carelessness from duties should not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against the officials showing poor performance in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

