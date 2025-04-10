Crackdown Launched Against Illegal Constructions In Cantt Area
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Cantonment board Sargodha has launched a crackdown against illegal
constructions and demolished illegal structures at Astana Fazal, 49-Tail.
The action was taken on the direction of CEO Arsalan Haider Hashmi
and under the supervision of In-charge Building Control Cell Makhdoom
Saddam.
The team took the construction material into custody and initiated legal
proceedings against the owners.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held4 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices14 minutes ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan14 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal14 minutes ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties24 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus34 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 202534 minutes ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad44 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight1 hour ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package1 hour ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik1 hour ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP1 hour ago