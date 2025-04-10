Crackdown launched against illegal constructions in Cantt area

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Cantonment board Sargodha has launched a crackdown against illegal

constructions and demolished illegal structures at Astana Fazal, 49-Tail.

The action was taken on the direction of CEO Arsalan Haider Hashmi

and under the supervision of In-charge Building Control Cell Makhdoom

Saddam.

The team took the construction material into custody and initiated legal

proceedings against the owners.