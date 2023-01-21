Crackdown launched against illegal crushing plants

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration on Friday launched a crackdown against illegal crushing plants in the area.

In line with directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan, Assistant Commissioner Aneeq Anwar along with officials of the Industries department Kotla Lodhiyan initiated the crackdown and sealed those crushing plants which were operating without meeting relevant rules at Paharpur tehsil.

The deputy commissioner had directed the committee to continue inspections of crushing plants and seal all those operating illegally.

Meanwhile, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Tariq Mehmood Khan distributed animal feed packages amongst the farmers in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank district.

He said that the region was badly affected due to the flood, but the rains and floods during this season were more intense compared to the previous years. "In Dera Ismail Khan district, a number of farmers have lost their livelihood and dozens of houses have also been reduced to rubble," he added.

Tariq Mehmood also thanked USAID's Economic Recovery and Development for their quick response and support to the needed assistance.