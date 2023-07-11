Open Menu

Crackdown Launched Against Illegal Fuel Agencies, LPG Refilling Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Crackdown launched against illegal fuel agencies, LPG refilling stations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration has launched a crackdown against illegal fuel agencies and illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refilling outlets.

According to district administration a team of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and Industrial Development Offices DIKhan visited various parts of the district to inspect illegal diesel agencies and LPG shops.

During inspection, the team fined some violators on the spot and several others were served with notices to attend the office for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner ADC (Finance and Planning) Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah chaired a budget consultation meeting for the financial year 2023-24.

The meeting was attended by heads of all the concerned departments of the district and briefed the meeting about financial matters of the respective departments.

