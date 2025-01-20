Open Menu

Crackdown Launched Against Illegal Fuel Agencies In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Crackdown launched against illegal fuel agencies in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) The district administration has launched a crackdown against illegal fuel agencies in Dera Ismail Khan under ‘Awami-Agenda’ program of the Khyber Pakhutnkwha Chief Minister.

According to district administration, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Ms.

Sarah Rehman, paid a surprise visit to bypass road to inspect fuel agencies and sealed six illegal diesel agencies.

During inspection, the assistant commissioner asked the owners of that agencies to stop their business activities otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

APP/akt

