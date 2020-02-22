Crackdown launched against illegal gas cylinders in vehicles in Faisalabad

Transport Department has launched a crackdown against illegal gas cylinders fitted in vehicles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) : Transport Department has launched a crackdown against illegal gas cylinders fitted in vehicles.

A spokesman of the Transport Department said here on Saturday that Secretary RTA is himself supervising the drive. He said that during the drive so far, 15 vehicles were impounded besides imposing fine Rs.27,500/- on 23 vehicles running on roads with illegal/unapproved gas cylinders