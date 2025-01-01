Crackdown launched against illegal medical labs

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The district administration Tank is taking solid measures to provide safe and quality healthcare services to citizens across the district.

As part of efforts, the district administration says that it has launched a major crackdown against illegal medical laboratories under the provincial government's public service agenda.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal along with the drug Inspector inspected various medical laboratories and dental clinics in the city's markets.

During inspection, the team sealed an unregistered medical laboratory and two illegal dental clinics.

The AC said such actions would continue to ensure the public has access to quality and safe healthcare facilities.