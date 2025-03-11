Crackdown launched against illegal medical labs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The district administration Tank is taking solid measures to provide safe and quality healthcare services to citizens across the district.

As part of such measures, the district administration has launched a major crackdown against illegal medical laboratories under the provincial government's public service agenda program.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal along with the drug Inspector inspected several hospitals, clinics, medical laboratories and dental clinics in the city.

During inspection, the team sealed an unregistered blood tests laboratory and an X-Ray lab.

The AC said such actions would continue to ensure quality and safe healthcare facilities for public.