Crackdown launched against illegal stone-crushing plants

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The district administration has launched a crackdown against illegal stone crushing plants in the area.

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr. Hamid led the crackdown and sealed four units for operating without legal documents.

According to the administration, the Assistant Director Industries and other relevant officials also took part in the action.

It says that the operators were asked to present legal documentation, but due to their failure to do so, the plants were immediately sealed and served notices under the relevant laws.

They also instructed crush plant owners to cover their freight vehicles with tarpaulins to help control dust and reduce environmental pollution.

They were warned of strict legal action in case of non-compliance.

Assistant Commissioner Dr. Hamid emphasized that law enforcement, environmental protection, and public interest would be ensured at all costs.

