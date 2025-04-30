Open Menu

Crackdown Launched Against Illegal Stone-crushing Plants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Crackdown launched against illegal stone-crushing plants

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The district administration has launched a crackdown against illegal stone crushing plants in the area.

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Dr. Hamid led the crackdown and sealed four units for operating without legal documents.

According to the administration, the Assistant Director Industries and other relevant officials also took part in the action.

It says that the operators were asked to present legal documentation, but due to their failure to do so, the plants were immediately sealed and served notices under the relevant laws.

They also instructed crush plant owners to cover their freight vehicles with tarpaulins to help control dust and reduce environmental pollution.

They were warned of strict legal action in case of non-compliance.

Assistant Commissioner Dr. Hamid emphasized that law enforcement, environmental protection, and public interest would be ensured at all costs.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

5 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

20 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

20 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

20 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

20 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

20 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

20 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

21 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

21 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan