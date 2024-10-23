Crackdown launched against non-compliant filling stations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The district administration Lakki Marwat has launched a crackdown against profiteers to curb unlawful business practices and extend relief to citizens in its wake.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sikandar Khan conducted inspections of various petrol stations across in the area to verify compliance with petrol pricing, safety standards, and the possession of mandatory No Objection Certificates (NoCs).

According to the administration, several stations were found to be non-compliant and warnings were issued to them while others were sealed for serious violations.

It said that the provincial government was committed to ensuring fair pricing and safety in the fuel sector and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.