Crackdown Launched Against Outlaws In South Punjab: AIGP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:02 PM

South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Monday said that an indiscriminate crackdown has been launched against outlaws in South Punjab in order to maintain law and order and to protect lives and properties of citizens

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Monday said that an indiscriminate crackdown has been launched against outlaws in South Punjab in order to maintain law and order and to protect lives and properties of citizens.

Talking to media here at his office, he directed police officers to adopt the open-door policy and solve people's problem on priority. He said that he has started working on improving the structure of South Punjab police right after assuming the charge.

He said that police personnel have been directed to treat citizens with respect to improve the image of the police. He said that front desks are operational at all the police stations of South Punjab for ensuring merit in the filing of cases.

The AIGP said that all the police officers have been directed to make surprise visits to police stations to check the performance.

He said that strict action will be taken against police personnel found guilty of negligence or abuse of power. He said that legal cell was also being established for fast-track prosecution of important cases.

Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal told that the buildings of police stations of South Punjab will be upgraded and 500 new vehicles will be provided to the force. Bahawalpur Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zubair Dareshak and District Police Officers (DPO) of all three districts of Bahawalpur were also present on the occasion.

