Crackdown launched against power theft in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and other relevant officials on Friday conducted inspections at various parts of Tank and arrested several people for alleged power theft.

According to the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Tank Aminullah and Pesco officials along with police restarted the drive against power theft after Muharram and FIRs were registered against several persons for allegedly being involved in power theft.

The AC said that the crackdown against Kunda mafia would continue indiscriminately to prevent losses and in this regard, no compromise would be made, he added.

He said effective measures were being taken to improve the power supply system and eradication of power theft was among the top priorities.