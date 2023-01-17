Crackdown launched against profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :In its continued efforts for providing quality food items to citizens at affordable prices, the district administration on Tuesday launched a crackdown against profiteers.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Prova Kirmatullah paid a visit to the bazaar and inspected the prices and quality of subsidised flour. He reviewed the supply process of subsidised flour to people through designated points.

He also visited fertilizers dealers and warned them of action in case of violation of relevant laws.

Assuring district administration was committed to extending relief to the people, the AC said stern action would be taken against those found involved in profiteering.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tariq Mehmood and Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Arshad Abbasi visited various ongoing development schemes in the district.

They also paid a visit to various schools and reviewed academic activities. They discussed various issues pertaining to the provision of quality education to students and facilities.