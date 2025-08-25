Open Menu

Crackdown Launched Against Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Crackdown launched against profiteers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The district administration Tank has launched a crackdown against profiteers in order to ensure availability of edible items at affordable prices to the citizens.

According to the district administration, such a step has been taken as part of the provincial government's public welfare agenda so that better services could be provided to the masses.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner(AAC) Malik Sajid Ali Khan paid a surprise inspection to butcher shops in the Tank Bazaar and checked prices and quality of meat.

During inspection, several butchers were found guilty of overcharging, selling stale meat, and poor hygiene conditions.

As a result, the violators were fined on the spot and AAC warned shopkeepers that no compromise will be made on public health.

APP/slm

