Crackdown Launched Against Profiteers Ahead Of Ramazan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) As Ramazan draws near, the district administration launched a crackdown against profiteers to ensure edible items at affordable prices for citizens in the holy month.
In this regard, under the auspices of the ‘Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program, a series of actions is being carried out by the district administration.
As part of his efforts, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi paid a surprise visit to the market and checked the prices and quality of various commodities including fruits, vegetables, groceries, and other essential items.
During the inspection, the AC issued strict instructions to various shopkeepers against illegal profiteering and directed them to ensure the implementation of officially prescribed rates.
He said that district administration was actively engaged in providing relief to the citizens and in this regard no compromise would be made.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training on first aid, fire safety held for students, staff29 seconds ago
-
Matric annual exams to start on Mar 1; RBISE finalizes all arrangements32 seconds ago
-
Khyber district completes preparations for polio Campaign39 seconds ago
-
Cardiology institute DG Khan great blessing for the region, says Commissioner42 seconds ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested45 seconds ago
-
Rs 42m being spent on construction of new E- registration office47 seconds ago
-
CTD obtains convictions for 9 terror suspects50 seconds ago
-
Two petrol pumps fined11 minutes ago
-
Resolving citizens’ complaints promptly priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO11 minutes ago
-
Brothers arrested in blind murder case21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Handball League from March 121 minutes ago
-
Women entrepreneur's exhibition on March 131 minutes ago