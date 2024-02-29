Open Menu

Crackdown Launched Against Profiteers Ahead Of Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Crackdown launched against profiteers ahead of Ramazan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) As Ramazan draws near, the district administration launched a crackdown against profiteers to ensure edible items at affordable prices for citizens in the holy month.

In this regard, under the auspices of the ‘Khushhal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program, a series of actions is being carried out by the district administration.

As part of his efforts, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi paid a surprise visit to the market and checked the prices and quality of various commodities including fruits, vegetables, groceries, and other essential items.

During the inspection, the AC issued strict instructions to various shopkeepers against illegal profiteering and directed them to ensure the implementation of officially prescribed rates.

He said that district administration was actively engaged in providing relief to the citizens and in this regard no compromise would be made.

