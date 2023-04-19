Crackdown launched against profiteers in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank has launched a crackdown against profiteers in order to facilitate citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, Assistant Additional Commissioner Revenue Shohab Ahmed on Wednesday visited the bazaar and checked the warehouses of various wholesale dealers of fertilizer and sugar.

He checked the stock and records on the spot and no hoarding was found.

He said that district administration was committed to extending relief to the masses and warned that stern action would be taken against those elements who were found involved in profiteering.

He also visited grocery shops and checked the prices and quality of various edible items.

He asked shopkeepers to display the officially prescribed price list on prominent places at their shops and sell items accordingly.