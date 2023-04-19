UrduPoint.com

Crackdown Launched Against Profiteers In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Crackdown launched against profiteers in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank has launched a crackdown against profiteers in order to facilitate citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

In this regard, Assistant Additional Commissioner Revenue Shohab Ahmed on Wednesday visited the bazaar and checked the warehouses of various wholesale dealers of fertilizer and sugar.

He checked the stock and records on the spot and no hoarding was found.

He said that district administration was committed to extending relief to the masses and warned that stern action would be taken against those elements who were found involved in profiteering.

He also visited grocery shops and checked the prices and quality of various edible items.

He asked shopkeepers to display the officially prescribed price list on prominent places at their shops and sell items accordingly.

Related Topics

Price Tank

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches marine plastic waste monitor ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions We ..

Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections ..

SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections in country at same time

15 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to first operational offi ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to first operational office of Asian Infrastructure Inv ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE, Kurdistan governments discuss promoting bilat ..

UAE, Kurdistan governments discuss promoting bilateral cooperation in government ..

32 minutes ago
 DAE increases bond repurchase programme by US$300 ..

DAE increases bond repurchase programme by US$300 million

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.