Crackdown launched against profiteers in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) District administration Tank on Friday has launched a crackdown against profiteers in order to extend relief to the citizens by ensuring essential items at affordable prices.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam along with Assistant Director Industry department visited Tank bazar, Kot Pathan and Gul Imam and checked prices and quality of various food commodities.

They also inspected hygiene conditions, price list and hoarding.

The team directed the shopkeepers to adher to the officially prescribed rates and warned them that an action would be taken against violators.

Later, they also checked gauge and rates of the fuel at various petrol pumps.