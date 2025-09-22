Crackdown launched against profiteers in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The district administration Tank has accelerated efforts to ensure the availability of edible items at affordable prices.

According to district administration,Additional Assistant Commissioner Malik Sajid Ali Khan paid a surprise visit to the main market in Tank, where he inspected various shops for compliance with pricing, product quality, and hygiene standards.

During the inspection, several shops were found selling goods at inflated prices, in violation of the officially approved rate lists.

In addition, some shops were found displaying and selling expired products, while cleanliness and hygiene conditions were also found to be unsatisfactory.

He took immediate action and imposed fines on violators and issued warnings to others, saying that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He instructed shopkeepers to prominently display price lists, maintain cleanliness in and around their shops, and immediately remove all expired items from sale.

